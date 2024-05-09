Texans Sign Three Draft Picks

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC, the Texans have signed sixth-round LB Jamal Hill, sixth-round RB Jawhar Jordan and seventh-round OL Ladarius Henderson to rookie contracts on Thursday.

These are the first of the Texans’ draft picks to agree to terms on their rookie deals:

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 2 42 Kamari Lassiter CB 2 59 Blake Fisher OT 3 78 Calen Bullock S 4 123 Cade Stover TE Signed 6 188 Jamal Hill LB Signed 6 205 Jawhar Jordan RB Signed 7 238 Solomon Byrd DE 7 247 Marcus Harris DT 7 249 LaDarius Henderson G Signed

Hill, 23, began his career as a safety before eventually moving to inside linebacker as a senior at Oregon. The Texans used the No. 188 overall pick in the sixth round on him.

Hill is projected to sign a four-year, $4,209,392 contract with the Texans that includes a $1,052,348 signing bonus.

For his career, Hill recorded 145 tackles, two sacks, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and 15 pass defenses for Oregon.