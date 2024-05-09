Texans Sign Three Draft Picks

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC, the Texans have signed sixth-round LB Jamal Hill, sixth-round RB Jawhar Jordan and seventh-round OL Ladarius Henderson to rookie contracts on Thursday.
These are the first of the Texans’ draft picks to agree to terms on their rookie deals:
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|42
|Kamari Lassiter
|CB
|2
|59
|Blake Fisher
|OT
|3
|78
|Calen Bullock
|S
|4
|123
|Cade Stover
|TE
|Signed
|6
|188
|Jamal Hill
|LB
|Signed
|6
|205
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|Signed
|7
|238
|Solomon Byrd
|DE
|7
|247
|Marcus Harris
|DT
|7
|249
|LaDarius Henderson
|G
|Signed
Hill, 23, began his career as a safety before eventually moving to inside linebacker as a senior at Oregon. The Texans used the No. 188 overall pick in the sixth round on him.
Hill is projected to sign a four-year, $4,209,392 contract with the Texans that includes a $1,052,348 signing bonus.
For his career, Hill recorded 145 tackles, two sacks, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and 15 pass defenses for Oregon.
