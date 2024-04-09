Chiefs Re-Signing OL Mike Caliendo & S Nazeeh Johnson

The Chiefs announced they are re-signing exclusive rights free agents OL Mike Caliendo and S Nazeeh Johnson.

Both players were tendered offers by the team and are now officially re-signing.

Johnson, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2022. He agreed to a four-year, $3.7 million contract with the Chiefs

However, Johnson was released at the start of the regular season and signed to their practice squad. He was later added to the team’s active roster and has remained there ever since.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and recorded eight tackles.