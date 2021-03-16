Chiefs Re-Signing RB Darrel Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with RB Darrel Williams on a one-year deal worth up to $2.13 million with $930,000 in guarantees, according to Herbie Teope.

This contract is close to the original-round tender for restricted free agents.

Williams, 25, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2018. He played out the final year of his rookie contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Williams appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 169 yards on 39 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 18 receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown.