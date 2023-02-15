Chiefs Sign 12 To Futures Deals

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed 12 players to futures contracts.

The full list includes:

TE Kendall Blanton CB DiCaprio Bootle TE Matt Bushman G Mike Caliendo LB Cole Christiansen RB Jerrion Ealy QB Chris Oladokun RB La’Mical Perine WR Cornell Powell C Austin Reiter DT Danny Shelton WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

This group join, WR John Ross, WR Ty Fryfogle and DE Daniel Wise as futures players under contract for Kansas City.

Smith-Marsette, 23, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. Minnesota opted to waive him coming out of the preseason in his second season and he was claimed by the Bears.

Chicago elected to cut him loose and he then caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

In 2022, Smith-Marsette has appeared in six games for the Bears and two for the Chiefs, recording one reception for 15 yards on four targets.