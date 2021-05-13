Chiefs Sign Eight Undrafted Free Agents

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they’ve signed eight undrafted free agents to contracts on Thursday. 

The full list includes:

  1. BYU LB Zayne Anderson
  2. SMU QB Shane Buechele
  3. Western Kentucky S Devon Key
  4. Nebraska CB Dicaprio Bootle
  5. Louisville CB Marlon Character
  6. South Alabama LB Riley Cole
  7. Georgia DE Malik Herring
  8. Marshall DB Jaylon McClain-Sapp

Buechele, 23, was a two-year starter at SMU after spending three years at Texas.

In five seasons for SMU and Texas, Buechele had a 63.1 completion percentage with 11,660 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also had 478 rushing yards with eight touchdowns in 56 games.

