Chiefs Sign Eight Undrafted Free Agents

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they’ve signed eight undrafted free agents to contracts on Thursday.
The full list includes:
- BYU LB Zayne Anderson
- SMU QB Shane Buechele
- Western Kentucky S Devon Key
- Nebraska CB Dicaprio Bootle
- Louisville CB Marlon Character
- South Alabama LB Riley Cole
- Georgia DE Malik Herring
- Marshall DB Jaylon McClain-Sapp
Buechele, 23, was a two-year starter at SMU after spending three years at Texas.
In five seasons for SMU and Texas, Buechele had a 63.1 completion percentage with 11,660 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also had 478 rushing yards with eight touchdowns in 56 games.
