Chiefs Sign QB Anthony Gordon To Futures Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed QB Anthony Gordon to a futures contract on Tuesday, according to Field Yates.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Gordon, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State last year. He was a second-team All-Pac 12 recipient last season and was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is given to the nation’s best quarterback.

The Seahawks signed Gordon to a rookie contract only to waive him coming out of the preseason.

During his two-year college career, Gordon recorded 496 completions on 694 pass attempts (71.5 percent) for 5,596 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.