Chiefs Sign ST Coordinator & Assist. HC Dave Toub To Extension

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they signed special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Dave Toub to a contract extension.

Adam Schefter reports Toub received a three-year extension.

We have signed Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub to a contract extension. pic.twitter.com/nte7XYFlVB — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 16, 2024

He’s considered one of the top special teams coordinators in the league and was once considered a head coach candidate for the Colts in 2018. He’s been linked to Chiefs HC Andy Reid since their time in Philadelphia together.

Toub, 61, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles back in 2001 as their special teams/quality control coach. After a few years in Philadelphia, the Bears hired Toub as their special teams coordinator where he remained nine seasons.

Reid elected to bring Toub to run his special teams unit in 2013 in Kansas City. He was promoted to assistant head coach in 2018.