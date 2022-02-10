Chiefs Sign TE Josh Pederson To Futures Deal

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Mike Kaye, the Chiefs have signed TE Josh Pederson to a futures deal on Thursday.  

Kansas City has now signed 28 players to futures deals, the full list includes:

  1. WR Omar Bayless
  2. TE Jordan Franks
  3. WR Gary Jennings
  4. RB Brendon Knox
  5. DT Lorenzo Neal
  6. WR Mathew Sexton
  7. DT Darius Stills 
  8. WR Chris Finke
  9. DB Damon Arnette (Released)
  10. DB Dicaprio Bootle
  11. DT Cortez Broughton
  12. TE Matt Bushman
  13. WR Gehrig Dieter
  14. DE Austin Edwards
  15. WR Daurice Fountain
  16. LB Darius Harris
  17. OT Roderick Johnson
  18. DB Devon Key
  19. WR Cornell Powell
  20. TE Mark Vital
  21. G Darryl Williams
  22. WR Josh Gordon
  23. WR Justin Watson
  24. DB Brandin Dandridge
  25. TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
  26. DE Jonathan Woodard
  27. DE Shilique Calhoun
  28. TE Josh Pederson

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Pederson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Louisiana-Monroe this past April. He later signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

However, San Francisco opted to waive Pederson and he caught on with the Saints back in August for just one day. He is the son of Jaguars’ new HC Doug Pederson. 

During his college career at ULM, Pederson caught 99 passes for 1,191 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 35 games.

