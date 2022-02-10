Chiefs Sign TE Josh Pederson To Futures Deal

According to Mike Kaye, the Chiefs have signed TE Josh Pederson to a futures deal on Thursday.

Kansas City has now signed 28 players to futures deals, the full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Pederson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Louisiana-Monroe this past April. He later signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

However, San Francisco opted to waive Pederson and he caught on with the Saints back in August for just one day. He is the son of Jaguars’ new HC Doug Pederson.

During his college career at ULM, Pederson caught 99 passes for 1,191 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 35 games.