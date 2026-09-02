Chiefs Signed DT Marcus Harris To PS

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they signed DT Marcus Harris to the practice squad and cut DT Cole Brevard in a corresponding move.
We have signed DT Marcus Harris to the Practice Squad.
We have terminated the Practice Squad contract of DT Cole Brevard.
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 2, 2026
Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Andrew Armstrong
- LB Cole Christiansen
- WR Omari Evans
- LB Cam Jones
- S Tanner McCalister
- C Pete Nygra
- DE Emmanuel Ogbah
- RB Jaydn Ott
- DB D’Arco Perkins-McAllister
- S DeShon Singleton
- DE Tyreke Smith
- FB Ben VanSumeren
- RB Nate Carter
- OT Ethan Driskell
- CB Kader Kohou
- DT Marcus Harris
Harris, 25, started his college career at Kansas before transferring to Auburn. He was named second-team All-SEC in his final season in 2023.
The Texans drafted Harris with the No. 247 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,105,480 rookie contract that included a $85,480 signing bonus. However, the Texans waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.
Houston cut Harris in October and he had a stint with the Patriots before returning to Houston. He was cut again near the end of the 2025 season and caught on with the Chiefs, signing a futures deal for 2026.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!