Chiefs Signed DT Marcus Harris To PS

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they signed DT Marcus Harris to the practice squad and cut DT Cole Brevard in a corresponding move.

We have signed DT Marcus Harris to the Practice Squad. We have terminated the Practice Squad contract of DT Cole Brevard. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 2, 2026

Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:

WR Andrew Armstrong LB Cole Christiansen WR Omari Evans LB Cam Jones S Tanner McCalister C Pete Nygra DE Emmanuel Ogbah RB Jaydn Ott DB D’Arco Perkins-McAllister S DeShon Singleton DE Tyreke Smith FB Ben VanSumeren RB Nate Carter OT Ethan Driskell CB Kader Kohou DT Marcus Harris

Harris, 25, started his college career at Kansas before transferring to Auburn. He was named second-team All-SEC in his final season in 2023.

The Texans drafted Harris with the No. 247 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,105,480 rookie contract that included a $85,480 signing bonus. However, the Texans waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Houston cut Harris in October and he had a stint with the Patriots before returning to Houston. He was cut again near the end of the 2025 season and caught on with the Chiefs, signing a futures deal for 2026.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.