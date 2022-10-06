Chiefs Signed WR Chris Conley To Practice Squad

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs signed WR Chris Conley to the practice squad.
Conley started his career out in Kansas City and now has returned after being released by the Texans earlier this week.
Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:
- S Zayne Anderson
- G Mike Caliendo
- RB Jerrion Ealy (Suspended)
- WR Daurice Fountain
- TE Jordan Franks
- QB Chris Oladokun
- WR Cornell Powell
- C Austin Reiter
- DT Danny Shelton
- DT Taylor Stallworth
- LB Cole Christiansen
- DB Dicaprio Bootle
- DT Cortez Broughton
- LB Elijah Lee
- K Matthew Wright
- WR Marcus Kemp
- WR Chris Conley
Conley, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed on with the Jaguars in 2019.
Jacksonville picked up their option on Conley last year, he then signed with the Texans on a one-year deal in 2021. Houston felt Conley played well enough to sign him to a one-year extension this offseason. However, he was released coming out the preseason and re-signed briefly to the practice squad before being released.
In 2021, Conley appeared in 16 games for the Texans and caught 22 passes for 323 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
