Chiefs Signing DT Isaiah Buggs To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are signing DT Isaiah Buggs to their practice squad.

He cleared waivers this week after being cut by the Lions and didn’t have to wait long to find a new home.

Buggs, 27, was selected with the No. 192 overall pick in the sixth round out of Alabama by the Steelers in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $2,667,294 contract that included a $147,294 signing bonus when the Steelers waived him.

From there, the Raiders signed Buggs to a contract but released him shortly after. He eventually signed with the Lions in July. After playing out the 2022 season, he signed a two-year $6 million extension in Detroit.

In 2023, Buggs appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection.