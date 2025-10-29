Chiefs Signing DT Mike Pennel

Veteran DT Mike Pennel‘s agent, Andy Simms, announced that his client has signed a contract with the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Congrats to @TheBeastPennel on his return to the @Chiefs today. Back in KC. pic.twitter.com/3xKxBKMZEi — Andy Simms (@AgentAndySimms) October 29, 2025

The Chiefs announced that they waived DE Malik Herring in a corresponding move.

Pennel was granted his request to be released by the Bengals yesterday and quickly lined up a visit with Kansas City for Wednesday.

Pennel, 34, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off waivers by the Jets.

The Jets re-signed Pennel to a three-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2018, but New York declined his team option after one season. He signed on with the Patriots but was later released.

Pennel worked out for the Colts, Lions, Packers, and Cardinals before signing with Kansas City. The Chiefs later brought him back on a one-year deal before he ended up joining the Bears. He was placed on injured reserve and then released, however.

From there, Pennel caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad and was on and off the roster before the Bears signed him to another contract before cutting him once more. He then rejoined the Chiefs’ practice squad for another stint with the team and wound up on the active roster for 17 games in 2024.

He then signed on with the Bengals’ practice squad ahead of the 2025 season, but was cut this week.

In 2025, Pennel has appeared in eight games for the Bengals and recorded 15 total tackles and one tackle for loss.