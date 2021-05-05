Chiefs Signing LB Kamalei Correa

According to Sam McDowell, the Chiefs are signing LB Kamalei Correa to a contract on Wednesday.

Correa, 27, was drafted in the second round by the Ravens in the 2016 draft. Baltimore traded him to the Titans in 2018, where Correa played for two seasons.

Correa re-signed with the Titans last offseason, but Tennessee traded him to the Jaguars in October of 2020.

Jacksonville opted to release Correa a few months ago.

In 2020, Correa appeared in three games, totaling two tackles and no sacks.