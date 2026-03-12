Chiefs Signing RB Emari Demercado To One-Year Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Cardinals RB Emari Demercado to a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz.

Arizona declined to tender Demercado this off-season, making him an unrestricted free-agent.

Demercado, 27, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of TCU back in 2023.

He signed a three-year, $2.71 million contract that included a base salary of $915,000 in 2024.

In 2025, Demercado appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and rushed 44 times for 312 yards (7.1 YPC) and no touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown.