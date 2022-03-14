Chiefs Signing S Justin Reid To Three-Year, $31.5M Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing S Justin Reid to a three-year deal worth $31.5 million, according to Adam Schefter.

Reid gets $20 million guaranteed, which signals that S Tyrann Mathieu will likely be heading elsewhere this offseason.

Reid, 25, was selected in the third round out of Stanford by the Texans in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4.063 million deal including a $1.039 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Reid appeared in 13 games for the Texans and recorded 66 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and four pass deflections.