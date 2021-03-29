Chiefs Signing WR Tajae Sharpe

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs are re-signing WR Tajae Sharpe to a contract on Monday.

Sharpe, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.61 million rookie contract when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings.

However, Minnesota waived Sharpe during the season and he eventually signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

In 2020, Sharpe appeared in four games for the Vikings and been targeted just three times without a reception.

