Chiefs Sitting Patrick Mahomes In Week 18, Starting QB Blaine Gabbert

Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced they will sit QB Patrick Mahomes for Week 18 and start Blaine Gabbert against the Chargers, per Ian Rapoport.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise with Kansas City locked in with the AFC’s No. 3 seed going into the final week of the regular season.

Mahomes, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million a few months later.

In 2023, Mahomes has appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 4,183 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions to go along with 389 rushing yards.