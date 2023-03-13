Chiefs & Texans Have Discussed Trade For LT Laremy Tunsil

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs and Texans have discussed a potential trade involving star LT Laremy Tunsil.

Wilson adds it’s a fluid situation right now and it’s not clear how likely the chances of a trade are. Houston at the very least appears more willing to entertain the possibility than they have been in the past.

Tunsil is entering the final year of his contract and has indicated his desire for a new deal. The last one made him the NFL’s highest-paid tackle at $22 million a year.

The Chiefs meanwhile have a gaping hole at left tackle after declining to franchise tag LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Tunsil, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12,457,650 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2,148,771 for the 2019 season when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

The Dolphins traded Tunsil to the Texans in 2019 and he later agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with Houston that included $50 million guaranteed. Tunsil is set to make a base salary of $18.5 million next season.

In 2022, Tunsil has appeared in 15 games for the Texans and made 15 starts for them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 12 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Tunsil as the news is available.