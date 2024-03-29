Chiefs & Titans Finalize L’Jarius Sneed Trade

The Tennessee Titans announced that they’ve officially finalized the trade agreement with the Chiefs for CB L’Jarius Sneed which was reported last week.

We have agreed to a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for CB L'Jarius Sneed pic.twitter.com/og0VB9PyJN — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 29, 2024

There were some hurdles with this deal, as the Titans had to work out an agreement on a long-term deal with Sneed and he had to pass a physical for the team.

In the end, Sneed receives a new four-year, $76.4 million extension that includes a $20 million signing bonus and $55 million in total guarantees.

The Titans get another veteran corner to add to their defense and the Chiefs get some salary cap relief after franchising Sneed and a future third-round pick.

Sneed, 27, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Sneed appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 14 pass defenses.