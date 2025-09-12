Chiefs Waive DE B.J. Thompson From NFI List

The Kansas City Chiefs officially waived DE B.J. Thompson from the non-football illness list with a non-injury settlement.

Thompson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Stephen F. Austin.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,111,652 rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $915,000 in 2024 when the Chiefs placed him on the non-football injury list.

Kansas City once again placed Thompson on the reserve/non-football illness list this past May.

In 2023, Thompson appeared in one game and recorded two tackles.