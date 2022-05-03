Chiefs Waive WR Chris Finke

The Kansas City Chiefs officially placed WR Chris Finke on waivers Tuesday.

Finke, 26, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2020. He was waived with a non-football injury designation in July, however.

Finke caught back on with San Francisco’s practice squad and was on and off of their roster before joining the Chiefs. Kansas City brought him back on a futures contract this past January.

During his college career, Finke caught 106 passes for 1,251 yards and eight touchdowns in 47 career games.