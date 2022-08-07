Chiefs Waiving CB Deandre Baker

According to Adam Teicher, the Chiefs have waived CB Deandre Baker.

The former first-round pick had been pushed down the depth chart by a number of young additions this offseason. Kansas City may have actually done him a solid by cutting him now, as it gives him time to potentially latch with another team.

Baker, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Giants out of Georgia back in 2019. He was in the second year of his four-year, $10,525,716 contract that included a $5,675,064 signing bonus when the Giants waived him during the summer following larceny charges.

It took until November for Baker to sign on to the Chiefs’ practice squad and he was eventually promoted for Week 15 before reverting to the taxi squad. He returned to the team on a futures deal for 2021 and again in 2022 as an exclusive rights free agent.

In 2021, Baker appeared eight games for the Chiefs and recorded 16 total tackles and a pass deflection.