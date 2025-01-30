Chiefs Will Discuss Potential Extension For LB Nick Bolton After Season

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs and LB Nick Bolton are expected to discuss a potential extension once the season is over.

Fowler notes Bolton is a favorite of Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo and a leader on defense, which will factor into talks.

However, Kansas City has a lot of players to pay and if Bolton gets too expensive, the Chiefs might have to let him walk.

Bolton, 24, was a second-round pick by the Chiefs out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $5.8 million rookie contract that included a $1.6 million signing bonus. He made a base salary of $2.991 million in 2024 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Bolton appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 106 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, one interception and six pass deflections.