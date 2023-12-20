Chiefs Worked Out Four Players

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted WR Anthony Miller, TE E.J. Jenkins, WR Izaiah Gathings and TE Devin Asiasi for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The team opted to sign both Miller and Gathings following the workout.

Miller, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

Miller was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season when the Texans waived him in October. He later signed on to the Steelers practice squad and returned on a futures deal for 2022. He spent the season on injured reserve, however.

Miller re-signed with the Steelers back in January on a one-year deal. However, he was released and caught on with the 49ers in August. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts.

From there, Miller had a brief stint on the Colts’ practice squad back in October, but only lasted a week.

In 2021, Miller appeared in three games for the Texans and Steelers, catching six passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.