Chiefs Working Out Seven Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are bringing in seven free agents for workouts this week including TE Evan Baylis.

The full list of players includes:

Baylis, 26, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in Houston before he was waived a few weeks into the regular season and later signed to the Colts’ practice squad.

Baylis would later catch on with the Panthers and return to Carolina on a futures contract in 2018. However, the Panthers waived him coming out of the preseason before signing on with the Packers.

Green Bay waived Baylis coming out of training camp and he has been on and off of the Cardinals’ practice squad this season.

In 2020, Baylis has been active for five games but has yet to catch a pass.