Chris Jones Seeking $30M Per Year In Long-Term Deal With Chiefs?

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic.com, Chiefs DT Chris Jones is targeting a contract that would pay him $30 million per year.

Taylor says that talks between the Chiefs and Jones are currently at a “stalemate” right now.

At $30 million per year, Jones would be just behind Rams DT Aaron Donald in terms of the highest-paid players at their position.

There’s currently a large gap between Donald’s salary and the second-highest-paid player, which happens to be Jets DT Quinnen Williams, who makes $24 million per year.

Jones clearly feels he should be closer to Donald in terms of pay, but it remains to be seen how this will all play out.

Jones is currently holding out and subject to mandatory $50,000 fines for each day he is away from the team.

Jones, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016 out of Mississippi State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.231 million contract and made a base salary of $1.19 million in the final year of the agreement.

The Chiefs franchised Jones before eventually signing him a four-year, $85M extension that included $60 million guaranteed. Jones is entering the final year of that deal and is set to make a base salary of $19.5 million in 2023. In 2022, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 44 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and four passes defended. We’ll have more on the Chiefs and Jones as the news is available.