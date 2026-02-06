Chuck Pagano Won’t Stay On As Ravens’ Secondary Coach

According to Aaron Wilson, Ravens senior defensive assistant and secondary coach Chuck Pagano is not staying on with HC Jesse Minter‘s new coaching staff in Baltimore.

Pagano elected to retire in 2021 following his time as the Bears’ defensive coordinator. He returned to Baltimore in January of last year, where he spent 2008-2011 as their secondary coach and defensive coordinator.

Pagano, 65, spent a few years as the Ravens’ secondary coach before he was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2011. The Colts later hired him as their head coach a year later and he spent six years in Indianapolis before he was fired last year.

Pagano interviewed for the Bronco and Packers head coach jobs, but both teams elected to go in a different direction. He later agreed to become the Bears’ next defensive coordinator in 2019 before retiring in 2021.

During his six years in Indianapolis, Pagano led the team to a record of 53-43 (55.2 percent) and three playoff appearances including an AFC Championship game appearance in 2014.