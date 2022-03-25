Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner Has Top-30 Visits Scheduled With Five Teams

According to Aaron Wilson of PFN, Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner has top-30 visits scheduled with the Jets, Giants, Eagles, Lions, and Seahawks.

Beyond that, Wilson says Gardner met with Texans coach Lovie Smith at the Cincinnati Pro Day along with the Giants, Jets and Saints.

Gardner is one of the prospects in this year’s draft class and could end up being a top-10 pick when all is said and done.

He did not allow a receiving touchdown in his three years in college and at 6-3 possesses the type of rangy build that some teams will find compelling.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Gardner rated as his No. 10 overall player.

During his three-year college career, Gardner recorded 99 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, nine interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and 16 pass defenses in 33 career games.