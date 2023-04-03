Clemson LB Trenton Simpson Visiting Cowboys & Browns

According to Ian Rapoport, Clemson LB Trenton Simpson has two top 30 visits upcoming, the first with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.

After that, Simpson will take a visit with the Cleveland Browns.

The former Clemson star is regarded as one of the top linebacker prospects in the draft. He could go as high as the first round at the end of April.

Dallas picks at No. 26, while Cleveland currently doesn’t pick until the third round.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Simpson, 21, declared for the 2023 NFL Draft following his junior season at Clemson.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Simpson rated as the No. 37 overall prospect and his No. 2 linebacker. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL LB Darron Lee.

During his three-year college career at Clemson, Simpson appeared in 33 games and recorded 165 tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and five pass defenses.