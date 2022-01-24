Coaching Rumors: Bears, Dolphins, Vikings

Bears
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles could be the next big GM domino to fall, as he’s a finalist for both Minnesota and Chicago.
- He notes Poles is close with former Dolphins HC Brian Flores and has also been in contact with former Lions HC Jim Caldwell, Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and Rams OC Kevin O’Connell.
- Breer adds candidates with connections to former Colts GM Bill Polian have gotten a lot of buzz in Chicago given Polian is consulting on the search. That includes Caldwell, Colts DC Matt Eberflus and Bills DC Leslie Frazier.
Dolphins
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the Dolphins’ head coaching search will come down to how the dominoes fall for other searches. Miami is interested in Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and Bills OC Brian Daboll but both are finalists for jobs with the Broncos and Giants respectively.
- Outside of those two, Breer mentions Cardinals DC Vance Joseph as someone the Dolphins have a lot of interest in.
Vikings
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles appears to be firmly in the mix for the Vikings’ head coaching vacancy.
- He adds Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles is a strong finalist for the general manager job as well.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks Poles could be the next big GM domino to fall, as he’s a finalist for both Minnesota and Chicago. He notes Poles is close with former Dolphins HC Brian Flores and has also been in contact with former Lions HC Jim Caldwell, Bowles, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and Rams OC Kevin O’Connell.
- Wilson notes Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon earned rave reviews following his interviews with the Broncos, Texans and Vikings, with some league executives comparing him to Chargers HC Brandon Staley.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!