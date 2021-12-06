Colts Add QB James Morgan To PS, Release WR Isaiah McKoy

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve signed QB James Morgan to their practice squad and released WR Isaiah McKoy.

The Colts practice squad now includes:

DT Kameron Cline TE Farrod Green WR DeMichael Harris LB Malik Jefferson T Carter O’Donnell WR Keke Coutee DB Marvell Tell (Injured) DB Chris Wilcox S Ibraheim Campbell (Injured) TE Michael Jacobson OT Greg Senat DB Darqueze Dennard DT Chris Williams TE Eli Wolf QB Brett Hundley DB Brian Poole DB Anthony Chesley QB James Morgan

Morgan, 24, was a two-year starter at Florida International after transferring from Bowling Green. The Jets selected him with the No. 125 pick in the fourth round in 2020.

Morgan was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,010,264 rookie contract that included a $715,264 signing bonus when the Jets waived him coming out of the preseason. From there, he had a brief stint on both the Panthers’ and Steelers’ practice squads before recently returning to the Jets for a week.

During his four-year college career, Morgan recorded 699 completions on 1,221 pass attempts (57.2 percent) for 8,654 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions.