Colts Add QB James Morgan To PS, Release WR Isaiah McKoy

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve signed QB James Morgan to their practice squad and released WR Isaiah McKoy.

The Colts practice squad now includes:

  1. DT Kameron Cline
  2. TE Farrod Green
  3. WR DeMichael Harris
  4. LB Malik Jefferson
  5. T Carter O’Donnell
  6. WR Keke Coutee
  7. DB Marvell Tell (Injured)
  8. DB Chris Wilcox
  9. S Ibraheim Campbell (Injured)
  10. TE Michael Jacobson
  11. OT Greg Senat
  12. DB Darqueze Dennard
  13. DT Chris Williams
  14. TE Eli Wolf
  15. QB Brett Hundley
  16. DB Brian Poole
  17. DB Anthony Chesley
  18. QB James Morgan

Morgan, 24, was a two-year starter at Florida International after transferring from Bowling Green. The Jets selected him with the No. 125 pick in the fourth round in 2020. 

Morgan was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,010,264 rookie contract that included a $715,264 signing bonus when the Jets waived him coming out of the preseason. From there, he had a brief stint on both the Panthers’ and Steelers’ practice squads before recently returning to the Jets for a week. 

During his four-year college career, Morgan recorded 699 completions on 1,221 pass attempts (57.2 percent) for 8,654 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions.  

