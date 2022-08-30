Colts Announce Roster Cuts, Remove LB Shaquille Leonard From PUP List

The Indianapolis Colts announced they cut 27 players and made three other moves to get their roster to 53 players.

One of the moves was removing LB Shaquille Leonard from the PUP list, leaving the door open for him to return earlier in the season.

The full list of cuts includes:

Indianapolis also placed DB Armani Watts and P Rigoberto Sanchez on season-ending injured reserve.

Leonard had surgery this offseason on his back and was still dealing with the effects of an ankle injury in the spring.

Leonard, 26, is a former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,247,808 rookie contract that included a $3,351,132 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $99 million extension.

He’s slated to make base salaries of $6.9 million and $15.7 million over the next two seasons.

In 2021, Leonard appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 122 total tackles, four tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles, two recoveries, three interceptions and eight pass deflections.