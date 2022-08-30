Colts Announce Roster Cuts, Remove LB Shaquille Leonard From PUP List

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced they cut 27 players and made three other moves to get their roster to 53 players. 

One of the moves was removing LB Shaquille Leonard from the PUP list, leaving the door open for him to return earlier in the season. 

The full list of cuts includes: 

  1. DT Curtis Brooks 
  2. CB Anthony Chesley 
  3. DE Kameron Cline
  4. QB Jack Coan
  5. DB Marcel Dabo 
  6. WR Ethan Fernea
  7. WR DeMichael Harris
  8. TE Michael Jacobson
  9. TE Nikola Kalinic
  10. OT Jordan Murray
  11. WR Samson Nacua
  12. RB D’Vonte Price
  13. LB Forrest Rhyne
  14. G Josh Seltzner
  15. LB James Skalski
  16. CB Marvell Tell III
  17. OT Ryan Van Demark
  18. LB Sterling Weatherford
  19. CB Chris Wilcox
  20. DT Chris Williams
  21. RB Ty’Son Williams
  22. WR Keke Coutee
  23. OT Dennis Kelly
  24. LB Brandon King
  25. RB Phillip Lindsay
  26. DT R.J. McIntosh
  27. S Will Redmond 

 Indianapolis also placed DB Armani Watts and P Rigoberto Sanchez on season-ending injured reserve. 

Leonard had surgery this offseason on his back and was still dealing with the effects of an ankle injury in the spring. 

Leonard, 26, is a former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,247,808 rookie contract that included a $3,351,132 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $99 million extension.

He’s slated to make base salaries of $6.9 million and $15.7 million over the next two seasons. 

In 2021, Leonard appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 122 total tackles, four tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles, two recoveries, three interceptions and eight pass deflections.  

