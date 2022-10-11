Colts Announce Three Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that they’ve signed DT Chris Williams to their active roster and placed WR Ashton Dulin on the injured reserve.

The Colts also signed OT Ty Nsekhe to their practice squad.

Nsekhe, 36, originally signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State back in 2012. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

From there, Nsekhe had a brief stint with the Saints before signing a futures contract with Washington in 2015. After four seasons in Washington, Nsekhe agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal in 2019 with the Bills.

The Cowboys signed him to a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Nsekhe was active in 12 games for the Cowboys but did not make a start.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.