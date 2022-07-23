Colts Claim DT Byron Cowart Off Waivers

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts are claiming DT Byron Cowart off of waivers from the Patriots.

Cowart missed the 2022 season after being placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason.

Cowart, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019 out of Maryland. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract.

In 2020, Cowart started 14 games for the Patriots, recording 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack.