Colts DL Al-Quadin Muhammad Suspended Six Games

According to Nate Atkins, the NFL has suspended Colts DL Al-Quadin Muhammad for the next six games after violating the league’s Performance-Enhancing Drugs policy.

Muhammad, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He made the team’s 53-man roster during his rookie season, but was waived by New Orleans coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Muhammad was on and off of the Colts’ roster early but eventually returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $3.4 million deal. The Bears signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract last year, but opted to release him in February. The Colts signed him to a deal in July but was among their final roster cuts and returned to the practice squad.

In 2022, Muhammad appeared 16 games for the Bears and recorded 29 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.