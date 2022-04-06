Colts DT Rob Windsor Announces Retirement

Colts DT Rob Windsor announced via his Twitter account Wednesday night that he is retiring from the NFL.

Windsor said that after multiple surgeries, he doesn’t feel that he’s able to regain his form and go back to being the player that he was coming into the NFL.

Windsor, 25, was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 draft by the Colts. He signed a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract with Indianapolis shortly after.

In 2020, Windsor appeared in two games for the Colts and recorded two tackles and no sacks.