Colts Elevate WRs Dezmon Patmon & Ethan Fernea

The Colts announced on Saturday that they are elevating wide receivers Dezmon Patmon and Ethan Fernea for Week 7.

We have elevated WR Ethan Fernea and WR Dezmon Patmon to the active roster from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 22, 2022

Patmon, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract.

He has bounced on and off the Colts’ practice squad so far this season.

In 2022, Patmon has appeared in one game and recorded two receptions for 24 yards and no touchdowns.