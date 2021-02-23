Colts Express Interest In Re-Signing EDGE Justin Houston

Matt Lombardo of Fansided, citing league sources, reports that the Colts have expressed interest in re-signing veteran EDGE Justin Houston.

However, Lombardo adds that Houston figures to have a “robust” market this offseason should he actually reach the open market.

Houston, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him.

The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019. He’s in position to be an unrestricted free agent again this offseason.

In 2020, Houston appeared in all 16 games for the Colts and recorded 25 tackles, eight sacks, a forced fumble, and two recoveries.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.