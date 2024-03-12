Colts Have Also Had Talks With Danielle Hunter

According to Stephen Holder, the Colts are among the teams who have had some contract talks with DE Danielle Hunter.

Hunter is one of the best available players remaining and is looking for a huge deal as one of the top pass rushers on the market.

The Texans have also been connected to Hunter. However, Holder adds nothing seems imminent with Hunter on a potential destination yet.

Hunter, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

The two sides reworked his deal a few times to move money around. Hunter is now an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Hunter appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 83 tackles, 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two recoveries.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.