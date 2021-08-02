Colts Have No Plans To Trade For Veteran Quarterback

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that the Colts are not trading for quarterbacks such as Nick Foles, Gardner Minshew or Marcus Mariota at this time.

The plan is for Carson Wentz to begin rehabbing his foot two weeks after surgery. The good news, however, is that he hasn’t been ruled for Week 1’s game and they are optimistic about his recovery.

Mortensen says that Wentz’s surgery is considered to be “relatively safe” surgery, but should things get complicated, the Colts could revisit bringing in a veteran quarterback at that point.

Wentz is expected to have a timetable of between 5 to 12 weeks, depending on how his rehab goes from here.

Rumors and speculation have been circling about the Colts adding a veteran backup such as Foles, but the Colts have since signed Brett Hundley to a contract and plan to move forward with Jacob Eason in the absence of Wentz.

We’ll have more regarding the Colts as the news is available.