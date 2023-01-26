Colts Host DL Adam Butler For Workout

The Indianapolis Colts hosted DL Adam Butler for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Butler, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Vanderbilt back in 2017. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Patriots and returned to New England on a one-year restricted deal worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

From there, Butler signed a two-year contract with the Dolphins in 2021. The team opted to release him in August.

In 2021, Butler appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 17 tackles, two sacks and three pass deflections.