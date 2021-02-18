Colts Inquired About Trade For Derek Carr Before Carson Wentz Deal

According to Jim Ayello, the Colts were among the teams that reached out to the Raiders to gauge the trade availability of QB Derek Carr.

However, they, along with everyone else, were told he was not available. Indianapolis pivoted to other options and worked out a trade today for Eagles QB Carson Wentz.

Rumors were circulating around the Raiders and Carr with all the quarterback movement projected this offseason. But Las Vegas appears to be largely content with Carr and more willing to shop backup QB Marcus Mariota instead.

For the Colts, this does indicate to some extent their pecking order of preference for potential quarterback solutions this offseason.

Carr, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stands to make base salaries of $19.52 million and $19.77 million over the final two years of the agreement.

In 2020, Carr appeared in 16 games for the Raiders and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns.