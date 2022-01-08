Colts Make Four Moves, Including Activating WR Parris Campbell

The Colts announced four roster moves on Saturday, including activating WR Parris Campbell from injured reserve. The team also elevated CB Anthony Chesley, DT Chris Williams, and CB Will Redmond for Week 18.

Campbell, 24, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Ohio State during the 2019 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4.7 million with $2.7 million guaranteed. He missed most of the 2020 NFL season due to a PCL injury he suffered just two games into the year.

In 2021, Campbell has appeared in five games for the Colts and caught 10 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown.