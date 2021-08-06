Colts Make Six Roster Moves Including Activating CB Xavier Rhodes

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve activated CB Xavier Rhodes, OT Julien Davenport and DE Al-Quadin Muhammad from the COVID-19 list.

The Colts also placed WR J.J. Nelson on injured reserve and waived S Rolan Milligan and QB Jalen Morton.

Rhodes, 30, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.402 million rookie contract when the Vikings picked up his fifth-year option.

From there, he agreed to a six-year, $78.126 million extension with $41 million guaranteed back in 2017. However, the Vikings released Rhodes last year and he eventually signed a one-year contract with the Colts. He signed another one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million with Indianapolis for 2021.

In 2020, Rhodes appeared in all 16 games for the Colts and recorded 42 tackles, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown and 12 passes defended.