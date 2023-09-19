Colts Make Three Moves Including Signing RB Trey Sermon To PS

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that they’ve signed G Arlington Hambright to their active roster and waived OT Ryan Hayes.
The Colts also signed RB Trey Sermon to their practice squad.
Here’s the Colts’ updated practice squad:
- LB Liam Anderson
- DB Henry Black
- DB Marcel Dabo (international)
- DB Ronnie Harrison
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
- WR Amari Rodgers
- DB Isaac Taylor-Stuart
- WR Juwann Winfree
- DB Darren Hall
- WR Racey McMath
- DE McTelvin Agim
- G Jack Anderson (injured)
- RB Tyler Goodson
- TE Jordan Murray
- G Ike Boettger
- G Lewis Kidd
- RB Trey Sermon
Sermon, 24, is a former third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts as a rookie and he was quickly claimed by the Eagles.
Philadelphia cut Sermon with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and eventually waived him from injured reserve with a settlement.
In 2022, Sermon appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded two rushing attempts for 19 yards and no touchdowns.
