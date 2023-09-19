Colts Make Three Moves Including Signing RB Trey Sermon To PS

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that they’ve signed G Arlington Hambright to their active roster and waived OT Ryan Hayes.

Colts Helmet

The Colts also signed RB Trey Sermon to their practice squad.

Here’s the Colts’ updated practice squad:

  1. LB Liam Anderson
  2. DB Henry Black
  3. DB Marcel Dabo (international)
  4. DB Ronnie Harrison
  5. WR D.J. Montgomery
  6. DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
  7. WR Amari Rodgers
  8. DB Isaac Taylor-Stuart
  9. WR Juwann Winfree
  10. DB Darren Hall
  11. WR Racey McMath
  12. DE McTelvin Agim
  13. G Jack Anderson (injured)
  14. RB Tyler Goodson
  15. TE Jordan Murray
  16. G Ike Boettger
  17. G Lewis Kidd
  18. RB Trey Sermon

Sermon, 24, is a former third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts as a rookie and he was quickly claimed by the Eagles.

Philadelphia cut Sermon with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and eventually waived him from injured reserve with a settlement. 

In 2022, Sermon appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded two rushing attempts for 19 yards and no touchdowns. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply