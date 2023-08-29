Colts Not Activating RB Jonathan Taylor From PUP List Or Trading Him Today

According to Adam Schefter, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is not being activated from the PUP list, meaning he’ll miss the first four games of the season.

Today was the self-imposed deadline from the Colts for a potential trade involving Taylor and Schefter says Indianapolis will not trade him today. It also was the deadline for a decision on whether to activate him from the PUP list.

Even if the Colts trade Taylor sometime in the next few weeks, he’ll still have to miss the first four games of the season for his new team.

The Colts have fielded a fair amount of interest for Taylor but nothing to make them pull the trigger yet. The next big date to watch is probably the trade deadline on October 31.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

