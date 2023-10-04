Colts Officially Designate RB Jonathan Taylor To Return

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts have officially designated RB Jonathan Taylor to return from the PUP list.

This opens up a three-week window for Taylor to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. It also means that Taylor could return to the field as soon as this week and is healthy enough to potentially play.

Starting this process had been the plan for the Colts and Taylor, but after how contentious things had gotten between the two sides with contract talks and Taylor’s trade request, it’s notable to get confirmation. There has been little to no trade buzz surrounding Taylor recently.

Taylor must play six games this season to accrue a year of experience and still hit unrestricted free agency in 2024. The Colts could use the franchise tag on Taylor at a sum of $12 million.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

