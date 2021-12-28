Colts Place QB Carson Wentz On COVID-19 List

The Colts announced they have placed QB Carson Wentz on the COVID-19 list.

Wentz is unvaccinated, so under current NFL protocols, he is out a mandatory 10 days if he tested positive and five days as a close contact, meaning there is a strong chance he is unavailable for Week 17’s game against the Raiders.

Indianapolis is dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak right now, with more than a dozen players in the protocols.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for draft compensation.

In 2021, Wentz has appeared in 15 games for the Colts and completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,230 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 188 and a touchdown.