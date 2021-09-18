Colts Promote WR DeMichael Harris To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday that they’ve elevated WR DeMichael Harris to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

We have elevated WR DeMichael Harris to the active roster from the practice squad for #LARvsIND. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 18, 2021

Harris, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Southern Mississippi back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts.

Indianapolis waived Harris coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad. He’s been on and off of the unit ever since.

In 2020, Harris appeared in seven games for the Colts and caught 10 passes for 79 yards receiving to go along with six rushes for 46 yards and no touchdowns.