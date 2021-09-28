Colts & RB Marlon Mack Agree To Mutually Seek Trade

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts and RB Marlon Mack have mutually agreed a trade would be best for both parties.

Mack is coming off a torn Achilles and behind both Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines in the backfield pecking order in Indianapolis.

Adam Schefter adds this is part of why Mack did not play for the Colts in Week 3.

Mack, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $2.81 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 over the final year of the agreement.

Mack was set to test the market as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason when he returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $2 million deal.

In 2019, Mack appeared in 14 games for the Colts and rushed for 1,091 yards on 247 carries (4.4 YPC) and eight rushing touchdowns to go along with 14 receptions for 82 yards receiving.

He missed all but one game of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles. In 2021, Mack has appeared in one game for the Colts and rushed five times for 16 yards.

We’ll have more on Mack as the news is available.